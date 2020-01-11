|
|
Linda K. Drescher
age 77, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1942 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Glen and Betty (Krider) Herwick.
Linda is survived by son, Jeffrey Sukosd; daughter, Vicki Geslak; three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there is be no services. Condolences and special memories can be shared at: www.heritagecremation
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020