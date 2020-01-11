Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA DRESCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA K. DRESCHER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA K. DRESCHER Obituary
Linda K. Drescher

age 77, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1942 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Glen and Betty (Krider) Herwick.

Linda is survived by son, Jeffrey Sukosd; daughter, Vicki Geslak; three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there is be no services. Condolences and special memories can be shared at: www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

800-864-2295
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -