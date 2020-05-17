Linda K. (Phelps) Erwin
1940 - 2020
Linda K. (Phelps) Erwin

age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully at Bethany Nursing Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born in Marion, OH on July 16, 1940 to the late Phyllis and Pete Phelps. Linda graduated from Marion High School. She worked at Otis Elevator and retired from Akron Porcelain. Linda enjoyed country music, Elvis, and the Cleveland Browns. She loved spending time with family and bringing joy to everyone she met. Linda led a life of quiet goodness, as reflected in Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as in Christ God forgave you."

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father Eddie and many close friends. She is survived by her husband Bob Lloyd, brothers Lanny and Steve, children Jeffrey (Paulette) Agnes, Robin (Nikos) Giampapa, step-son Steve (Janette) Lloyd, step-daughter Laura (Craig) Sampsel, grandchildren Colin, Dylan, Haley, Kyla, Kally, and great grandson Parker. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Bethany Nursing Home for all their loving and kind care of Linda.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 12:30 pm. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are encouraged but not required. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
MAY
19
Service
12:30 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

