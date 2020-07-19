Linda K. (Lee) Brown
age 74, died Monday after a long illness. She was a life resident of Canton; and retired from the United States Postal Service.
Survived by a daughter, Shelley (Tony) Searles; sons, Scott (Jennifer) Brown and Brian Brown; grandchildren, Kaela and Rylee Brown, great-grandson, Karsyn; and sisters, Cathy (Scott) Whipkey and Peggy (Ron) Neidig. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Eileen Lee.
Services were private with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans
. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)