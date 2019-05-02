|
|
Linda K. Swinford 1943-2019
Of Canton was born into the world on February 14, 1943, and born into eternity on April 30, 2019. She retired from Rivertree Christian Church and was instrumental in establishing the food pantry at the church.
Linda was a loving and devoted wife and recently celebrated her 50 year anniversary with her husband, David C. Swinford. She was an amazing mother to three children, Mark (Amy) Swinford, Jennifer Swinford Gerber and Curtis Swinford and a caring grandmother to Taylor, Brandon, Zachary, Evelyn, Eleanor and Winston. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Kitty (Simmons) Smith and a brother, Lester Smith.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Dr. Clifford Price officiating. Burial to follow the service at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019