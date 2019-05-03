Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Linda K. Swinford

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Dr. Clifford Price officiating. Burial to follow the service at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
