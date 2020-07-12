1/1
Linda Kay (Nicholson) Dickey
Linda Kay (Nicholson) Dickey

passed away on July 9, 2020 after a courageous

battle with Alzheimer's. Born February 12, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, Linda was the adopted daughter of the late Evander McCoy and Cecile McClendon Nicholson.

Linda is survived by her son Tom Dickey and wife, Lori of Austin, Texas, and grandchildren Trevor and Alexis Dickey. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Evander McCoy and Cecile Jewett Nicholson, husband, Thomas Alvin Dickey, her son, Scott Curtis Dickey and grandson, Thomas Clarence Dickey.

Linda met her husband Thomas A. Dickey while attending the University of Texas in Austin. After graduation, Linda and Tom moved to Dallas where they started their family. Linda began helping others after moving to Phoenix, Arizona where she became a schoolteacher and registered nurse. Linda and Tom then moved to Canton, Ohio where Linda was active in the Women's League and PEO. Later, moving to Austin to be close to her grandchildren, Linda remained active through volunteering with the Texas Hearing & Service Dogs organization. Linda was a lifetime member of the PEO Sisterhood and Delta Gamma sorority.

Private memorial services will be held in Austin on Monday, July 13, followed by a graveside service in San Antonio on Tuesday, July 14. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Candle Foundation at www.firstcandle.org Condolences may be sent to:

www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.

Harrell, 512-443-1366

Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
