Linda Kolp Fife Craig



May 31, 1935 - August 7, 2020



Linda Kolp Fife Craig (age 85) of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Linda was born in North Canton, OH, on May 31, 1935. She was the oldest child of Louis and Alice Kolp, and attended St. Mary's College of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. Linda was an administrator at St. Mary's Academy and Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria until her retirement in 1992. She was a Eucharistic Minister and an active parishioner of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Alexandria. Linda is survived by four children by her first husband, Harry Fife (d. 1982): Michael Fife (Nancy Fife), Alison Fife (Terry Hughes), Lindsay Fife Storey (Bruce Storey), and Terry Fife (Melissa McElhenny-Fife), all of Alexandria, and four children of her second husband, Col. Richard Craig (d. 2019): Ben Craig, Lucy Ann Dure, Melissa Craig Morse, and James Craig. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and her brother, Thomas Kolp, of North Canton, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Molly Loehle of Atlanta, both husbands, and a grandson, Declan Fife.



Funeral service was on Thursday, August 13 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria. She was interred in St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria. Donations can be made to: Sisters of Holy Cross Retirement Fund 301 Bertrand Hall St Mary's, Notre Dame, IN 46556.



