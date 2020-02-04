Home

Gresser Funeral Home Inc
415 North Elm Street
Orrville, OH 44667
330-682-7881
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Orrville, OH
Linda L. Burdette Obituary
Linda L. Burdette

age 75 died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Massillon after a brief illness. A graveside services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 10 a.m. at the chapel of Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio. Burial will be at Crown Hill immediately following the service. The family will accept friends and family from 9-10 a.m. prior to services. Online expressions and guest book registry are available at the funeral home web page, www.gresserfuneralhome.com.

She was born Dec. 28, 1944 in Orrville, Ohio, the daughter of Demar and Sara (Calderhead) Shaffer. Linda was a loving mother a great friend and someone who always loved to help others. Linda was born in Orrville grew up in Dalton and attended Dalton high school. She had two sons, Chris and Craig. She loved to help people at her income tax business that she ran for over 20 years. She is survived by all her family and friends and she will be missed every day.

Gresser Funeral Home, 330-682-7881
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
