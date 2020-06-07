LINDA L. FRENZ
Linda L. Frenz

age 74, passed away after a brief illness June 4, 2020.

She was preceded by her parents, James and Rose Presutti; brothers: Tony, Joe, and Richard Presutti; sisters: Mary Goss, Ida Kosunick, Anna Quillen, Josephine Griffith and Elsie Presutti. She is survived by her husband, Robert Frenz; sons, John (Lynn) Spehar, Joe (Rosa) Spehar; stepson, Bobby Frenz; sisters: Mary Dudley, Pat (James) Tolley, Laura (Andrew) Pertginides; brother, James Presutti; grandchildren: Stephanie, Gabrielle, Antionette, and Joseph; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Per Linda's wishes, there are no services. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
