Linda L. Frenzage 74, passed away after a brief illness June 4, 2020.She was preceded by her parents, James and Rose Presutti; brothers: Tony, Joe, and Richard Presutti; sisters: Mary Goss, Ida Kosunick, Anna Quillen, Josephine Griffith and Elsie Presutti. She is survived by her husband, Robert Frenz; sons, John (Lynn) Spehar, Joe (Rosa) Spehar; stepson, Bobby Frenz; sisters: Mary Dudley, Pat (James) Tolley, Laura (Andrew) Pertginides; brother, James Presutti; grandchildren: Stephanie, Gabrielle, Antionette, and Joseph; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Per Linda's wishes, there are no services. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:Heritage Cremation Society330-875-5770