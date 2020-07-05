Linda L. Hoover
Age 77, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born May 14, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Oscar and Gwen Reisling.
Linda is survived by two sons, Stanley (Laura) Brooks, Gregory Brooks; daughter-in-law, Karen Sylvester; two sisters, Anna (Larry) Blackburn, Ida (Tom) Fogle; a brother, Oscar (Kathy) Reisling, Jr; two grandchildren, Sarah and Brian Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hoover and a son, Steven Matthew Brooks.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414