Linda L. Hoover
1943 - 2020
Linda L. Hoover

Age 77, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born May 14, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Oscar and Gwen Reisling.

Linda is survived by two sons, Stanley (Laura) Brooks, Gregory Brooks; daughter-in-law, Karen Sylvester; two sisters, Anna (Larry) Blackburn, Ida (Tom) Fogle; a brother, Oscar (Kathy) Reisling, Jr; two grandchildren, Sarah and Brian Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hoover and a son, Steven Matthew Brooks.

No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
