Linda L. Kackley


1961 - 2019
Linda L. Kackley Obituary
Linda L. Kackley

was born on January 29, 1961 in Canton to the late Kenneth and Alice Gastin. She passed away, unexpectedly, of natural causes on Friday, November 29, 2019. Linda graduated from Glen Oak High School. She spent most of her life as a caregiver, working at many places, including Amherst Meadows. The most important thing to Linda was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Jim (Lynn) Gastin of Canton and Julie (Ron) Shoemaker of Levittown, PA; her children, Stephanie (Jeremy) Blankenship, Mitch (Meghan) Kackley, Melissa (Jon) Corns and Jessica (Tim) Kackley; she was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Karmen, Emma, Luke, Ryder, Sophia, Riley, Olivia, River, Elizabeth and Baisley; and her husband, Tim Kackley.

Services will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is handling arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
