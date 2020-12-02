1/1
LINDA L. PAPE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Pape

age 80, of Massillon, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1940, in Canton, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Casterline) Babb. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, and was active in St. Barbara Social Club and worked special events at the church fish frys, draw down dinners and sports banquets.

Linda is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. Pape, sons and daughters-in-law; Vincent and Chris Pape, Mark and Vicki Pape, David and Cathie Pape, Joseph and Bonnie Pape, daughter and son-in-law; Dena and Chris Brogden, brother; Dennis Babb, grandchildren; Jarrod, Courtney and Derek Pape, Margo and Mitchell Pape, Logan and Gabrielle Pape, Kyle (Alyse) Krug, Macy and Zachary Brogden.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W.,with Fr. Brian Cline officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens. Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved