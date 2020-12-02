Linda L. Papeage 80, of Massillon, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1940, in Canton, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Casterline) Babb. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, and was active in St. Barbara Social Club and worked special events at the church fish frys, draw down dinners and sports banquets.Linda is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph E. Pape, sons and daughters-in-law; Vincent and Chris Pape, Mark and Vicki Pape, David and Cathie Pape, Joseph and Bonnie Pape, daughter and son-in-law; Dena and Chris Brogden, brother; Dennis Babb, grandchildren; Jarrod, Courtney and Derek Pape, Margo and Mitchell Pape, Logan and Gabrielle Pape, Kyle (Alyse) Krug, Macy and Zachary Brogden.Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel.Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W.,with Fr. Brian Cline officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens. Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at:Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148