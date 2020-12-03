1/
LINDA L. PAPE
1940 - 2020
Linda L. Pape

Visitation will be held on (Today) Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W.,with Fr. Brian Cline officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
December 2, 2020
Linda was a very sweet lady who loved her family and as she always said she tolerated Joe. We had alot of fun and laughs together with all our friends. She will be missed by all who new her .
Richard and Joyce Carmany
Friend
December 2, 2020
I did not get to see and spend time with Aunt Linda as much as I could have wanted, but when I did get to see her, she was always the most kind, friendly , and caring person. She would laugh at Uncle Joe's joke like it was the first time she ever heard it and we all knew that it was probably the hundredth time, but that laugh of hers always sold it as the first time. My heart goes out to all the family and extended family during this time.
Shawn Taylor
Family
December 2, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Steven Powell
December 2, 2020
Have known Linda since school days. We belong to same card club since high school graduation. Wonderful Friend. My prayers for Linda. My husband Dennis & I would like to extend our sympathy & prayers to Joe and the family. May you all have many blessings.
Sally Smith
Friend
December 2, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Kimberly Bond
December 2, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Julia Mossor
December 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Dixie Henderson
