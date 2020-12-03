Linda L. Pape
Visitation will be held on (Today) Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W.,with Fr. Brian Cline officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Masks are required as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
