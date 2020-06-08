Linda L. Portofe
1943 - 2020
Linda L. Portofe

77, of Dellroy passed away on June 7, 2020, in Canton due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis, which she battled for four decades. Born February 27, 1943 in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Ruby (Miller) Shearer. Linda helped her late husband, Fred, run a family oil and gas business for over 30 years and later worked with him in auctioneering and as a doll and collectibles dealer. Early in her life, Linda was active in Blossom's Country Dancers and later helped lead the group.

She is survived by her two sons Fred G. Portofe Jr. and Mark D. Portofe; four brothers Roy Bamfield, Ron Bamfield, David Bamfield and Dwain Shearer; niece Valerie Stertzbach; four grandchildren, Megan, Colleen, Luke and Virginia Portofe; and great-nephew Noah Stertzbach and great-niece Heather Stertzbach, who were like grandchildren to her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by stepparents Don Bamfield Sr. and Rachel Shearer.

A graveside service for Linda will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at noon in Mapleton Cemetery in Mapleton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Linda's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds, 330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mapleton Cemetery
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
