Linda L (Huffman) Rittenhouse



78, of Canton passed away of a brief illness on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Linda was born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 7, 1941 to the late John and Margaret (Planick) Huffman. She was a 1960 graduate of Glenwood High School. She retired in 2013 from Harry London's Candies where she worked over 30 years.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Huffman. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Frank; sons, Doug (Leslie) Rittenhouse and John (Loretta) Rittenhouse and daughter, Karen (Craig) Weaver; six grandchildren, Sierra, Seth, Jason, Drew, Brooke and Christopher; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Huffman.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and services are private. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



