Linda L. Weaver
Age 65, of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born May 23, 1954 in Canton, a daughter of Mary (Yager) Kaiser Hand, of Canton, and the late Donald Kaiser, and was a life resident of the Canton and Magnolia area. Linda was a 1972 graduate of Canton South High School. She retired in 2012 from The Timken Co., after 20 years service, where she worked in the Bearing Plant.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Larry Weaver, on Feb. 1, 2005. Surviving besides her mother, are three sons, Gerald (Kimberly) Weaver, Chad (Mary Ellen) Weaver, and Kenneth (Jaylene Barnhart) Tolley; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson, Ashley, Sierra and her son, Mason, Candace, Derek, Brandon, Michael, Laney and Rylee; one sister and two brothers, Tammy Kaiser, Cliff Kaiser, and Mike Hand.
Friends may call Wed. 5-7 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Community Hospice, the staff of Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar and Oak Pointe Care Center in Baltic, for the love and care they gave to Linda. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
