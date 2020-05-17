Linda Lawrence Dacar



4/13/1947 – 5/1/2020



Linda Lawrence Dacar, 73, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, NC at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Evie Lawrence; Brother, Chuck Lawrence and son Jason Large. She is survived by Husband, Joseph Dacar; Son, Brad Large (Donna); Daughter, Lauren Horning, all of Wilmington, NC; Brother Ted Lawrence, of Kingston, NY. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Karle, Cooper and Russell.



She had an affinity for children, as their spirits were pure and loving. She was an adopted mom and grandmother to many friends and their children. To know her was to love her. She loved a good joke, giving good advice and laughing. She was ornery for sure, and her laugh was infectious. She adored watching THE Ohio State football, the Tribe, the Cavs, and of course the Browns.



Dear Cleveland Browns, in honor of Linda, the family is requesting that you make our annual statement of "There is always next year, Browns!" true this coming season.



There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care. 1414 Physicians Dr Wilmington, NC 28401



