Linda Lawrence Dacar
Linda Lawrence Dacar

4/13/1947 – 5/1/2020

Linda Lawrence Dacar, 73, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, NC at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Evie Lawrence; Brother, Chuck Lawrence and son Jason Large. She is survived by Husband, Joseph Dacar; Son, Brad Large (Donna); Daughter, Lauren Horning, all of Wilmington, NC; Brother Ted Lawrence, of Kingston, NY. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Karle, Cooper and Russell.

She had an affinity for children, as their spirits were pure and loving. She was an adopted mom and grandmother to many friends and their children. To know her was to love her. She loved a good joke, giving good advice and laughing. She was ornery for sure, and her laugh was infectious. She adored watching THE Ohio State football, the Tribe, the Cavs, and of course the Browns.

Dear Cleveland Browns, in honor of Linda, the family is requesting that you make our annual statement of "There is always next year, Browns!" true this coming season.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care. 1414 Physicians Dr Wilmington, NC 28401

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
linda and i were friends since high school and recently friends on facebook. i will miss her humor and the crazy things we shared in our emails. sending prayers to your family. i know she is in heaven for sure.
"milky michael" aka nancy dunn
nancy dunn
May 15, 2020
"Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die."
JACK BELL
May 15, 2020
Linda was a wonderful person shes might been from old school learned social media fast. An caring person full of laughter loved good singing too!! Gods Blessings on Linda Life & Beautiful Memories, In Loving Remembrance !! Thanks for our friendship
Ricky Meeks
Friend
