Linda Lee Eberling


1941 - 2020
Linda Lee Eberling Obituary
Linda Lee Eberling

age 79 of Canton, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1941 in Canton, Ohio to the late Vaughn and Majel (Morey) Newkirk. Linda worked at Diebold Incorporated, Union Metal and retired from Aesco Electronics. She continued to work part time at Babies R Us for many years. Linda was a former member of the choir at the old First Christian Church in downtown Canton. Linda enjoyed gardening, shopping, home decorating and loved her family especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her life partner, William Loren Eberling. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Newkirk) Euphrat; sons, Jeffery (Lori) Eberling and Michael Eberling: grandchildren, Justin William, Jordyn Noelle, Christina Marie, Brant Michael and Scott Michael Eberling.

Family only services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Wishes Can Happen. Arrangements completed by TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020
