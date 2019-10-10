|
Linda Lee Goehring
78 of Beach City, passed away Thursday, Oct 3, 2019,
surrounded by her family. Born in Long Beach, California. She was the daughter of the late Judson and Clifford Nugent. She also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Dale and an older brother, Robert. She retired from Brewster Parke Nursing Home. She loved working in her flowers, feeding the birds, coloring in her color books, and traveling to California to visit her sisters.
She is survived by her children: Sherry Alexander (Bob), Judson Goehring (Janette), Tab Goehring and Bonnie Bucher (Mick); grandchildren: Joe and Andrea Mizer, Nicole and Ashley Goehring, Robert and Ashley Bucher, Chad Bucher (Rachel); three great grandchildren; five sisters from California. Her companion Grandville Lyons and their dog Petey. Linda so loved her neighbors, Barb and Bill Steinke and their entire family. She enjoyed watching football, baseball, and taking care of all their animals especially their pot belly pig.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at Beach City United Methodist Hall Oct 27th at noon.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019