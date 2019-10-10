Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bican Brother Funeral Home - Cleveland
5215 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
(216) 641-9128
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
United Methodist Hall
Beach City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA GOEHRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA LEE GOEHRING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA LEE GOEHRING Obituary
Linda Lee Goehring

78 of Beach City, passed away Thursday, Oct 3, 2019,

surrounded by her family. Born in Long Beach, California. She was the daughter of the late Judson and Clifford Nugent. She also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Dale and an older brother, Robert. She retired from Brewster Parke Nursing Home. She loved working in her flowers, feeding the birds, coloring in her color books, and traveling to California to visit her sisters.

She is survived by her children: Sherry Alexander (Bob), Judson Goehring (Janette), Tab Goehring and Bonnie Bucher (Mick); grandchildren: Joe and Andrea Mizer, Nicole and Ashley Goehring, Robert and Ashley Bucher, Chad Bucher (Rachel); three great grandchildren; five sisters from California. Her companion Grandville Lyons and their dog Petey. Linda so loved her neighbors, Barb and Bill Steinke and their entire family. She enjoyed watching football, baseball, and taking care of all their animals especially their pot belly pig.

There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at Beach City United Methodist Hall Oct 27th at noon.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now