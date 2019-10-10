|
Linda Lee Kisner
Age 71, of Canton, Passed away Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Linda was born June 23, 1948 in Canton, the daughter of the late Henry and Cleora (Buchanan) Hookey. Linda filled countless rooms with laughter and love. From the cafeteria at Souers Jr. High to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, food and faith made Linda a kind and giving soul. Linda believed life is blessed by good works. They can be seen in the strength and independence of her children and grandchildren, as well as in the home she made for her husband for more than 45 years.
Linda Kisner leaves behind her husband, David Kisner; her children, Lynn (Scott) Rich, Brenda Butterworth and her fiance' Scott Morgan, Michelle Kisner and her fiance' Dane Saville, Russell (Michelle) Kisner; siblings, Evelyn Nicholson, Charles Hookey, Darelene Cashner, Tom (Nancy) Hookey, Ruth Rice, Shirley Rucker, Mary (Jay) Miller; grandchildren, Alicia Kintz and fiance' Tesen Hennebert, Andrew Butterworth, Alivia Butterworth, Sophia Kisner; great-grandson, Tesen, Jr.; special friend and caregiver Diana Belden. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Oyler.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers Linda's family suggests that donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 445, Independence, OH. 44131. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:
