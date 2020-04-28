|
|
Linda Lee Large
age 82, of Canton, died peacefully early Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, in her daughter's Dover home while under the care of Community Hospice. Born on February 14, 1938, at Strasburg, Ohio Linda was the daughter of the late Floyd E. Wright and Martha I. (Judy) Wright Walters. Linda attended Strasburg High School and spent the majority of her professional career employed by the Aultman Home for Retired Women where she worked as the Head of Housekeeping. In her free time, Linda was an avid reader and Yahtzee player. She also enjoyed watching Lifetime Movies and Wheel of Fortune and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Crystal (Tim) Bates of Dover, Marla (Terry) Pavelzik of Canton, Tammy (Sig) Sabo of Arizona, Jerry Large of Bolivar, and Amy Large of Dover; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as a sister-in-law, Karen Wright of Strasburg. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a son, Robert Large, her siblings, Shirley Kendle, John Wright and Robert Wright, and her longtime companion, James Temple.
In keeping with Linda's wishes, cremation will take place with no public services. The Geib Funeral Center at Dover is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Linda by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020