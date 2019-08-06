|
|
Linda Lee Nicholson (Fish)
75, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1944 and resided all her life in Canton, OH. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Doris Fish.
She is survived by daughter, Melissa Kinsley (Jordan); granddaughter, Carson, grandson, Hunter; all of Henderson, Nevada. Six cousins and many special friends. She also loved her furry friends three dogs and four cats. Linda graduated from Mckinley high school in 1962. She retired from Central Can Co. in 1997 and worked 13 years at Sams Club. Linda was a loving and caring person, always thinking of others before herself. She had a love for life, family, and friends. She had many faithful friends that supported her through her courageous battle with breast cancer, and in her final days. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice, St. Joseph Senior Living and her friends for her care.
A service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel in North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720, a graveside service will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH.
Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2019