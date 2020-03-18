|
Linda M. Kutcher
77, of North Canton passed away on March 15, 2020. Linda was born in Glouster, Ohio on May 13, 1942 to the late Walter and Minnie Shaw. She was a Nurses Aide at the Canton Regency for 15 years and a member of Day Spring Christian Fellowship.
Preceded by her parents and husband Harold Kutcher. She is survived by her children Chuck (Alison Carey) Horner II, Scott (Christine) Horner, Terry (Joanne) Horner and Yvonne (Sam) Fernell; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters Veida (Jack) Lawton, Diana (Rick) Smith and Debbie (Scott) Johnson and brother Robert Georg.
Funeral service will be at 2 PM on Friday March 20, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Jim Bartholomew officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-2 PM on Friday prior to the service. Entombment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
