LINDA M. PHILLIPS
1942 - 2020
Linda M. Phillips

age 78, of Minerva, went to be with the Lord on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 after a long illness, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown. She was born Aug. 17, 1942 in Canton to the late Earl and Anna Mae (Wafler) Phillips. She retired from Minerva Local Schools after 27 years of service where she taught third grade at Mary Irene Day Elementary. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1960 and received a Bachelor's in Education from Malone College in 1967.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Brandon) McGrath of Robertsville; sister, Barbara Calabretta of FL; two brothers, Paul (Pat) Phillips of FL, Rick Phillips of Minerva; three grandchildren: Cade, Zachary and Makenna Tripp; a niece; three nephews; a great-niece and three great nephews. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Abby Tripp.

Following a private family burial in East Lawn Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Luke's Lutheran Community in Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison,

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
December 5, 2020
Dear family of Linda Phillips my deepest condolences to all who have loss this beloved lady May it give you comfort she is now enjoying her brand new spiritual body in heaven my prayers are with you all
Theresa Locke
Friend
December 5, 2020
Fly high dear friend.
Sharon Akins
Coworker
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a special lady.
Karen Schonauer
Teacher
December 5, 2020
Karen Schonauer
Teacher
December 5, 2020
Sympathy & Prayers to the Family. Such a sweet Lady & school teacher. I Loved helping her to get home from the IGA or Post Office. She sure Loved walking Minerva.
Ron & Nellie(Marteney)Shirley
Teacher
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in your many wonderful memories.
Kathy Rutledge
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Offering condolences to Linda's family members on behalf of my mother-Mary Fankhauser-and myself God Bless
Joanne VanMeter
December 5, 2020
May the gift of time and God's presence and love help bring healing through this time of loss to family and friends. Rest in Peace Linda
Niles and Sandy Betz
Friend
December 5, 2020
I got to know Linda at st.Luke's. She was a wonderful and kind person
I will miss her.
Carol Shoemaker
Friend
December 5, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. I didn't know her but if she was anything like you Amy she was beautiful.
Sheena Hawkins
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Paul.
Carla Felger Unkefer
Friend
