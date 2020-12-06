Linda M. Phillipsage 78, of Minerva, went to be with the Lord on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 after a long illness, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown. She was born Aug. 17, 1942 in Canton to the late Earl and Anna Mae (Wafler) Phillips. She retired from Minerva Local Schools after 27 years of service where she taught third grade at Mary Irene Day Elementary. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1960 and received a Bachelor's in Education from Malone College in 1967.She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Brandon) McGrath of Robertsville; sister, Barbara Calabretta of FL; two brothers, Paul (Pat) Phillips of FL, Rick Phillips of Minerva; three grandchildren: Cade, Zachary and Makenna Tripp; a niece; three nephews; a great-niece and three great nephews. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Abby Tripp.Following a private family burial in East Lawn Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Luke's Lutheran Community in Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall-Hutchison,330-868-4900