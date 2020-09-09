Linda M. Solomon
age 68, passed away on September 7, 2020 at McKinley Health Care Center. She was born in Canton on August 29, 1952 to the late Robert and Gloria Thompson. Linda enjoyed being outdoors and loved swimming and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary and Bobby Thompson. She leaves her sons, T.J. Solomon and Chris Solomon; and grandchildren, Ethan and Brooke Solomon.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 am at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
to send condolences.
