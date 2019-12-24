Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA YOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA M. YOST


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA M. YOST Obituary
Linda M. Yost

70, of Canton passed away on December 20, 2019. Linda was born in Canton, Ohio on October 6, 1949 to the late Leroy and Wava Schwartz. She was a graduate of Perry High School class of 1966.

Preceded in death by her son, Allen Yost and brother-in-law, Frederick Burkhart Jr. She is survived by her sons, Adam Yost and Matthew (Melinda) Yost; grandsons, Garyn Varela-Moody and Logan Yost; sisters, Nancy Burkhart, Vivian (Michael) Tisevich and Melissa Kovalik; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Meadow Wind Health Care Center, where she resided for 21 years and leaves many special friends.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Jonathan Tisevich officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -