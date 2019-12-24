|
Linda M. Yost
70, of Canton passed away on December 20, 2019. Linda was born in Canton, Ohio on October 6, 1949 to the late Leroy and Wava Schwartz. She was a graduate of Perry High School class of 1966.
Preceded in death by her son, Allen Yost and brother-in-law, Frederick Burkhart Jr. She is survived by her sons, Adam Yost and Matthew (Melinda) Yost; grandsons, Garyn Varela-Moody and Logan Yost; sisters, Nancy Burkhart, Vivian (Michael) Tisevich and Melissa Kovalik; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Meadow Wind Health Care Center, where she resided for 21 years and leaves many special friends.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Jonathan Tisevich officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019