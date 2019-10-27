|
Linda Mae Wade
age 70, passed away on October 25, 2019 after a long battle with various medical issues. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1949 to the late Leonard and Rose Dworznik. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1967 and continued on to become an LPN. She married the love of her life, Jeffrey, on April 20, 1974. There were many things in her life that she was incredibly proud of. For years, she was a girl scout troop leader and a team mom for every sport her children played. Linda was a dedicated Bushi (grandma) first and foremost. She raised her grandson, Jakob, like he was one of her own. Linda lived her life by putting family first, no matter what. She was an amazing mother and wife.
Linda was married to her loving husband, Jeffrey for 45 years; and is also survived by her son, Jordan (Misha) Wade; daughters, Angela Wade and Amanda (Brent) Floyd; grandchildren: Jakob, Cailin, Daxton, Ethan, Magdalena, and Evan; brother, Gary (Angel) Dworznik; mother-in-law, Missy Keck; Aunt Eileen Smith; along with several nephews, a niece, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard; mother, Rose; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Keck-McNulty.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N. with Fr. Edward Beneleit as officiant. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. You may sign the guest book at:
