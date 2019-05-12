|
Linda L. Mirto
age 67 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born in Canton to the late John and Clara Blend on May 12, 1951, as she would have been celebrating her 68th birthday this Mother's Day. Linda was an Oakwood High School graduate, and later retired from the Lake Cable Medical Center. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Larry Blend.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Sam Mirto; children Sam, Jr. (Amy) Mirto of Katy, Texas, and Lynn Mirto of Canton. Also survived by two grandchildren, Skye and Bryce Schilling; and brother, John (Kitty) Blend.
Private services have been held, and inurnment in
Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019