Linda R. (Crislip) Vance

Linda R. (Crislip) Vance Obituary
Linda R. (Crislip) Vance

Age 60, died Tuesday due to heart issues. She was a life resident of Canton and was employed at Einstein Brothers Bagels for over 20 years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Vance. Survived by her sister, Dawn (Paul) Jarvis; brothers, Steve (Janine) Crislip and Scott Crislip; and nieces and nephews, Christina, Joey and Stewart Crislip and Frances Jarvis.

A gathering of remembrance will be Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Einstein Brothers Bagels in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
