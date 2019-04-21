|
Linda R. (Crislip) Vance
Age 60, died Tuesday due to heart issues. She was a life resident of Canton and was employed at Einstein Brothers Bagels for over 20 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Vance. Survived by her sister, Dawn (Paul) Jarvis; brothers, Steve (Janine) Crislip and Scott Crislip; and nieces and nephews, Christina, Joey and Stewart Crislip and Frances Jarvis.
A gathering of remembrance will be Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Einstein Brothers Bagels in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019