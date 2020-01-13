The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA ROSE FISHER


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA ROSE FISHER Obituary
Linda Rose Fisher

68, loving mother of four children, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Linda was born on November 2, 1951, in Akron Ohio, to Ralph and Theresa Fisher. Linda decided to take on her life by attending nursing school at Cooper Mountain College. After receiving her Master's degree in nursing, she went to work at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. As a nurse, she worked for many celebrities in the Palm Springs area. Every time Linda would tell a story, her face would always light up with excitement and amazement. Linda also volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Through all Linda's life, from being a mother, a nurse, and loving mom of two dogs, she always remained humble and kind. She always brought laughter and warmth to every encounter she faced. Linda excelled at responsibility and independence that helped shape her family and her patients to live a happy, free spirited lifestyle. Rosie you will be dearly missed, Matthew 5:4 Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ralph and her mother, Theresa.

She is survived by her four children: James Hudy, Lisa Curtis, Mildred Christine Lee and Elizabeth Renquist; her brother, Harry Fisher, 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Homes, 1100 Wales Road N.E., Massillon, OH 44646, a Celebration of Linda's Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now