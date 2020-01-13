|
Linda Rose Fisher
68, loving mother of four children, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Linda was born on November 2, 1951, in Akron Ohio, to Ralph and Theresa Fisher. Linda decided to take on her life by attending nursing school at Cooper Mountain College. After receiving her Master's degree in nursing, she went to work at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. As a nurse, she worked for many celebrities in the Palm Springs area. Every time Linda would tell a story, her face would always light up with excitement and amazement. Linda also volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Through all Linda's life, from being a mother, a nurse, and loving mom of two dogs, she always remained humble and kind. She always brought laughter and warmth to every encounter she faced. Linda excelled at responsibility and independence that helped shape her family and her patients to live a happy, free spirited lifestyle. Rosie you will be dearly missed, Matthew 5:4 Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ralph and her mother, Theresa.
She is survived by her four children: James Hudy, Lisa Curtis, Mildred Christine Lee and Elizabeth Renquist; her brother, Harry Fisher, 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Homes, 1100 Wales Road N.E., Massillon, OH 44646, a Celebration of Linda's Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.
