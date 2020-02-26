Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
2040 Diamond St. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Linda S. Adams


1949 - 2020
70, of North Canton passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. Linda was born in Somerset, Pa., on Aug. 3, 1949 to the late Gerald and Edna Romesberg. She was a graduate of Akron Ellet High School class of 1967 and the Akron General School of Nursing. She was employed with Akron General Medical Center, Visiting Nurse Service and Canton Health Care as a Registered Nurse. Linda was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish where she served for a short time as part of the Matthew 8:20 group.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald (Betty) Romesberg Jr.; sisters, Patricia (Jack) Holcomb and Doris Glover. She is survived by her daughter, Tia (Mike) Jesson; grandchildren, Tori, Kai and Luke Jesson and brother, Bruce (Dorothy) Romesberg.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Parish 2040 Diamond St. NE Canton, Ohio 44721. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
