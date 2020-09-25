1/1
Linda S. Moseley
1951 - 2020
Linda S. Moseley

Linda S. Moseley, age 69, passed away peacefully at Community Care Center on Sept. 23rd, 2020. She was born March 4, 1951 in Alliance, Ohio to Earl and Dorothy (Denney) Moseley. Linda graduated from Alliance High School in 1969. She then worked as a materials analyst at Diebold until her retirement in 2013. She was employed there for 45 years. Linda was a life member of First Christian Church where she was an Elder and former pianist for the children's choir. She also enjoyed golfing, needlepoint and crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, James (Karen) Moseley; nephew, Courtland Moseley; stepmother, LeNora Moseley; step sister Janice (Mike) Bowman; two step sons; special friend, Mary Kaster; cousin, Barbara Clark; and aunt, Marion Moseley. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Sally Moseley.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3rd at the First Christian Church 1141 West Beech Street, Alliance OH 44601, friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Contributions can be made to First Christian Church Music Fund, 1141 West Beech Street, Alliance OH 44601. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
