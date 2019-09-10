Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA ARMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA SHAFFER (FLOUNDERS) ARMER


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA SHAFFER (FLOUNDERS) ARMER Obituary
Linda Shaffer Armer (nee Flounders)

age 73 of Parma and formerly of Massillon, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1946 to the late Albert "Bud" and Carol (nee Heidy) Flounders, the loving mother of Joe (Julie) Shaffer, Julie (David) Jeresko and Greg (Jenny) Shaffer, the cherished grandmother of Jillian, Megan and Joseph Shaffer, dear sister of Janice Sukash.

Linda enjoyed working at Ohio Bell and Chapel Hill Nursing Home for many years.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6245 Columbia Rd. North Olmsted; where a Memorial Service will begin at 6 PM. www.dostalbokas.com

Dostal Bokas

Funeral Services

(440) 779-0450
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
Download Now