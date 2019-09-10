|
|
Linda Shaffer Armer (nee Flounders)
age 73 of Parma and formerly of Massillon, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1946 to the late Albert "Bud" and Carol (nee Heidy) Flounders, the loving mother of Joe (Julie) Shaffer, Julie (David) Jeresko and Greg (Jenny) Shaffer, the cherished grandmother of Jillian, Megan and Joseph Shaffer, dear sister of Janice Sukash.
Linda enjoyed working at Ohio Bell and Chapel Hill Nursing Home for many years.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6245 Columbia Rd. North Olmsted; where a Memorial Service will begin at 6 PM. www.dostalbokas.com
Dostal Bokas
Funeral Services
(440) 779-0450
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019