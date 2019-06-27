|
|
Linda Straub
70, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a short hospital stay. Linda was born and raised in Buckhannon, WV. She later moved to Ohio working at Hobart. After she married her husband, Robert Straub she worked with him on their dairy farm and at Buehlers. She enjoyed traveling and her favorites were Yellowstone National Park and Smokey Mountains. She loved Cruiser and all wildlife.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert of 34 hears; children Anna Straub and Michelle (James) Cain both of Canton; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; 3 step-children Linda Rowan, Brenda Jones and Harold Humphrey of WV. She is preceded in death by parents and cousin Robert Bean.
Memorial service will be July 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Acme Road with visitation 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a . Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 9560 Acme Rd., Seville. Armstrong Funeral Home, Seville handling arrangements.
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019