Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Linda Sue Hinkin Obituary
Linda Sue Hinkin

71, of North Canton, Ohio passed away on February 27, 2020. Linda was born to the late Clarence "Pinky" and Mary Lou (Darr) Hinkin.

She is survived by her sister, Tammy (Tim) Holdsworth; nephews, Joshua (Rachel) Holdsworth and Jesse Holdsworth and great nephew, Zander Holdsworth; dear friends, neighbors and other relatives. Linda was a wonderful caregiver and a nurse at Aultman Hospital for over 40 years, where she retired.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation and Maggie's Mission. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
