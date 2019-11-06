Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Linda Sue Hookway


1960 - 2019
Linda Sue Hookway Obituary
Linda Sue Hookway

age 59, of Canal Fulton, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born May 17, 1960 in Canton to the late Harvey and Donna Hookway. Linda was a graduate of East Canton High School, attended Connections Workshop. Her hobbies included crafts and drawing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hookway. Linda is survived by her sisters, Beth (Dave) Gromofsky, and Jane Hookway; brothers, Larry (Amy) Hookway and Bob (Louise) Hookway; nieces and nephews, Michael, Andy, Mariah, Matthew, Nathan, Jared, Samantha, Alex, Allison, Dustin, Brian, and Zach; along with many friends from Echoing Hills Community in Canal Fulton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9th in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call from 9:30-11 am on Saturday, one hour before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Echoing Hills Community Living of Northeast Ohio or Stark County MRDD.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
