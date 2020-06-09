Lindsay Ann Maggiore
41, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Born May 1, 1979, Lindsay was the daughter of Debbie and John Maggiore.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Benjamin Haren and daughter, Jade Haren; sisters, Stephanie Maggiore and Ana (Matthew Whitmer) Maggiore; grandparents, Delores and Charles Innis; mother-in-law, Gail Gibbs; father-in-law, Terry Haren and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Lindsay was dedicated to the rescue of animals and memorial donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or an animal shelter of your choice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.