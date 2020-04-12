|
Lindsey B. White
31, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born April 12, 1988 in Canton, Ohio. Lindsey graduated from GlenOak High School in 2006 and in 2009 became a LPN after graduating from Brown-Mackie College. She recently enrolled in Stark State College to pursue her RN degree. She worked at various nursing homes and was employed at The Inn at Belden Village. Lindsey was a member of First Baptist Church-Canton. She was a woman of faith with a beautiful smile, compassion for people and animals and loved her children and family dearly. Lindsey enjoyed dancing, listening to country and Christian music and reading.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Elsie Young and Marilyn Young, and grandfather, Hugh Mace. Lindsey will be dearly missed by her parents, Kenneth and Linda Young; children, Kylie, Arianna and Brenden White; brother, Andrew Young; grandmother, Donna Mace; aunt, Cathy Mace; uncles and aunts, Tom Mace, Bob and Connie Mace, Ralph and Debbie Young, Barbara McKinley, Daniel and Dorothy McCracken, and Amy Immel and numerous family members and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mercy Medical Center for their kindness and compassion while caring for Lindsey.
Due to the restrictions of large gatherings, a private graveside service was held at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Rev. Kevin Thomas officiating. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020