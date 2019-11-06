Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
3906 Easton St NE
Canton, OH
Linley L. "Tiger" Lillie


1934 - 2019
age 85, of North Canton, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. He was born March 18, 1934 in East Canton, Ohio, son to the late Charles and Leona (Wymer) Lillie. He proudly served our country in the US Navy as an engine mechanic during the Korean War from 52-54 and was on active reserve until being redeployed in 1988 to the Persian Gulf. He served on the USS Impervious, USS Coronado, USS Engage, and USS Illusive. Over the course of his military career he earned several medals and awards. He retired from Ohio Bell. He drove the tour bus for the Blue Coats and was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters, #44, Mason Temple #770, Telephone Pioneers of America, Foreign Legion and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a friend of Canton Baptist Temple.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Lillie (age 27) and nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include his daughter, Gaylyn (Scot) Goudy; grandson, Jason Goudy; granddaughter, Alisha Goudy; great-granddaughter, Brooke Young; sister, Donna Jean; aunt, Audrey Wymer and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church; 3906 Easton St NE, Canton, OH 44721. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
