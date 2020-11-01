1/1
Lisa L. Waller
1966 - 2020
Lisa L. Waller

54, of Canton passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Speciality Select Hospital after an extended illness. She was born January 9, 1966 to Clayton E. Waller and the late Cheryl L. (Dazey) Waller in Canton, Ohio. Lisa was a 1984 graduate of McKinley High School and was previously employed at Kay Jewelers, Lemon & Associates of North Canton, and Gerber Poultry in Kidron.

Lisa is survived by her father, Clayton E. (Wendi) Waller of New Philadelphia; brother Michael E. (Monica) Waller of North Canton; nephews Joshua (Taylor), Cole, Alex, and Michael; niece Ashley (Corey); great-nephew Roczen; great-niece Mia; best friend Teri; and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins and cherished friends who will miss her. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl L. Waller in January 2016; grandparents John L. Dazey, Willa (Harding) Dazey and Clayton C. and Melba N. (Hayes) Waller.

Lisa had a love of animals especially her cats. To honor her memory donations may be made in her name to Stark Co. Humane Society or an animal rescue charity of choice.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Reed Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at the family's convenience.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
