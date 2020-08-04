Lisa M. Biery



On July 27, 2020, Lisa Margaret Biery passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side. She was just 57 years old. Lisa was born May 3, 1963, in Canton, Ohio the daughter of Carl and Linda Bender. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1981. On September 25, 1993, she was united in marriage to Michael Biery. Lisa dedicated her life to her family. She loved her children fiercely and her greatest joy was spending her time with them. Lisa was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



Lisa is survived by her husband Michael Biery; two children, Jon (Renee) Hambach of Massillon, Ohio, Jarrett (Tabitha) Hambach of Massillon, Ohio; two grandchildren, Zachary Hambach and Brooke Hambach; her father and mother Carl and Linda Bender of Massillon, Ohio; a brother, Carl (Marilyn) Bender of San Diego, California; two sisters Lori Bender (Donald Slomsky) of Canton, Ohio, Shelley Bender of Massillon, Ohio; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Godfrey.



While Lisa's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Lisa in a way that honors her memory. Her husband and children invite family and friends to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony. It will take place at Meyers Lake Marina located at 1672 N. Park Ave., Canton, Ohio 44708 on August 16 from 2:00-5:00 PM.



