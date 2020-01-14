Home

Lisa Marie Isom


1968 - 2020
Lisa Marie Isom Obituary
Lisa Marie Isom

Age 51, of Canton passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Dec. 6, 1968 in Canton, Ohio to Terry and Brenda (Griffin) Potter. She was a 1987 graduate of Canton South High School. Lisa worked as a caregiver for developmentally disabled individuals. She loved to go to auctions looking for antiques.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Potter, Paul and Louwilda Griffin. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jim D. Isom; a daughter, Jessica Potter; a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Tessa Isom; three grandchildren, Kaelyn and Taylor Bing, Brynna Ebert; parents, Terry and Brenda Potter; a sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Paul Hunt; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no public services a private memorial service will be conducted.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
