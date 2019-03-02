Lisa "Lea" (Greegor) Petrusek



1961-2019



Of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in her home in North Canton. She was born on December 3, 1961 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Mason) Greegor. Along with Lea's parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Wayne Petrusek. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (John) Horning and Christina (Christopher) Self and Shawn Petrusek; grandchildren, Taylor Krynock, Natalie Baker, Aubrey and Alyssa Self, and Maya Petrusek; sisters, LuAnn (Joe) Kerr, and Lynn (Phil) Jones; dear friends, Sue and Dave Whipkey; along with many other family and friends.



Lea graduated from McKinley Senior High School in 1980. It wasn't until 1995 that she married the true love of her life, Wayne. Because of Wayne's job, they were able to travel the country together for many years, including a trip to Japan. For the last eight years, Lea lived with her husband in his native state of Texas. She took care of Wayne for a year while he battled leukemia until he passed away in July of 2018. Lea recently came back to Ohio to be with her family. Lea had a strong faith in God. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely. She loved her dogs Kazee, Gunnie and the late Gizmo probably as much as her children. Lea had a huge heart and will be sorely missed. "A true love story never ends."



A Celebration of Lea's life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-6 p.m. before the service. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



