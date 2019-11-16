|
Lloyd E. Grim
58, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 11, 1961 to the late Wilbur and Lois Grim. Lloyd was an excellent landscaper for many years. Most recently he worked for his fiancée's family restaurant, Palombo's Restaurant. He had a great sense of humor and would light up a room with his jokes. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cleveland Browns. Lloyd was a wonderful and caring man who is already deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Sells. He leaves his fiancée and lifetime companion, Kim Palombo; children, Benjamin Grim and Erin Grim, Gina (Matt) Campitelli and Nicholas Palombo; grandson, Benson Grim; siblings, Teresa (Randy) Hall, Anna Grim, Kim (Wayne) Hall, and Kelly Kirven-Klusty; brother-in-law, James Sells; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave., NW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
