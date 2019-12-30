Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Lloyd Early

Lloyd Early Obituary
Lloyd Early

passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019.

He is preceded in death by mother, Dora (Boyle) Early; brother, Donald Early; and nephew, Gunnar Early. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his daughters, Chelsi Early, Candace Early; brothers, Steve Early, Jason (Ann) Early; grandsons, Remy Early, Royce Graves; nephew, Jake Decker; niece, Heather (Mastcko) Early; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lloyd was a loving father, papaw, brother and friend to many. Those closest to him will always remember his love for family and passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 for calling hours at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reed Funeral Home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019
