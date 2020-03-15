|
Lloyd Stoyer
91, Lloyd Stoyer is finally at peace after an increasing struggle with dementia. Lloyd was born on November 18, 1928 near Youngstown and was the first son of Wayne and Nellie Stoyer. He grew up, nearby in Poland and graduated from high school there in 1946. While in high school, he met the love of his life and future wife, Faye Ann Good. Lloyd majored in journalism at Ohio State University, where he graduated with honors in 1949. After college, Lloyd began his long work career. He started as a reporter for the Conneaut (Ohio) News Herald before being drafted to the Korean War. Lloyd and his wife were married in Poland on Oct. 7, 1951, a few days before he was assigned to Aomori, Japan, where he spent two years with the army's Counter Intelligence Corps. After returning to civilian life , Lloyd and Faye moved to Akron, then Wadsworth, then Bath and he spent 15 years with the Akron Beacon Journal as a reporter, the Sunday editor, and then as the assistant managing editor. In 1968, he took a job as the director of public relations at Hiram College, where he also taught a journalism course. In 1972, he was asked to be the executive director of the Area Betterment Council, sponsoring a proposed county charter to improve local government efficiency. He then became the editor of the Niles Times and its six suburban weekly papers. When the Times was sold, Lloyd and the family moved to Lapeer, Michigan, where he edited the Lapeer County Press. The paper was three times named "America's best community weekly by the Inland Press Association. Lloyd and Faye returned to Ohio in 1980, where they bought a home in North Canton. Lloyd became the public relations director for Republic Steel's five plants in Stark County. Later he worked at Republic's headquarters in Cleveland as director of internal public relations for the the entire company. When Republic went bankrupt in 1984, Lloyd became editor of "Modern Tire Dealer," the tire industry's leading trade publication. Shortly before Lloyd retired in 2000, he was elected to the tire industry's Hall of Fame. Lloyd's life has been centered around work, but more importantly about his family. His loving wife, Faye, passed away in 2012, after 60 years of marriage. They had a busy and active life, which included raising two children and extensive travels all around the country and world. After his retirement and Faye's passing, Lloyd worked hard to downsize and sell his home. He moved to Chapel Hill, a United Church Homes Community. There he moved from an independent home to assisted living, and then to the memory unit. He had amazing support throughout his almost six years in this progressive community.
Lloyd is survived by his two children, Judy Stoecklin and her partner, Stuart McDonald in Sanbornton, New Hampshire and Jerry Stoyer in Sachse, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Lyn Stoyer and his wife, Dorothy and his grandson's Spencer Stoyer and Seth Stoyer.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020