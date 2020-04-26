Home

LOABELLE BRIGHAM

Loabelle Brigham

"Together Again"

Age 90, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born Oct. 7, 1929 in Canton, the daughter of the late John and Alice (Mason) Albaugh, and was a life resident. Loabelle was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School, and went to work at Harter Bank, and then retired from Heinemann Saw Co., after 20 years' service, where she was a bookkeeper. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glen G. Brigham, on March 21, 2014. She is survived by three daughters: Barbara and David Ercegovic, Nancy and Greg Funk, and Lori and Michael Conner; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Sarah and Tong Gan, M.D., and their daughters, Adeline and Amelia, Rachel Ercegovic, Maggie and Joseph Monroe, and Ian Conner.

Due to the health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
