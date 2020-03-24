|
|
Lois Ann Belcheff
age 85 of Jackson Township passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born January 11, 1935 in Mogadore, Ohio to the late Wayman and Elsie Sturm.
In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her brothers Tom and Bill, and sister Bertie.
Lois retired from Northern Valley Construction Company in North Canton where she was an office manager.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Carl J. Belcheff, son Bruce Haymaker of Akron, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, sisters: Betty Brooks of Hawaii, Mary Montgomery of Atlanta, Georgia, Joan Rheaume of Jacksonville, FL, and Louise (Bill) Gregory of Pensacola, FL, step-children Perry (Michelle) Belcheff of Terrytown, LA, Lisa (Troy) Cooper, Murphy, TX, and Leslie (Bill) Jones of North Canton, and her beloved dog Peanut.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020