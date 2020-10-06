Lois Ann Williamson
age 84, of Alliance, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1936 to Dallas Montgomery and Gladys (Hitz) Montgomery. Lois graduated from Alliance High School. Lois was employed at Bel-Air Care Center for 27 years until her retirement at the age of 82. She was of the Nazarene Christian faith, and was an avid walker. Lois also enjoyed traveling with her granddaughter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving granddaughter, Sarae Williamson; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Williamson; caregivers, David and Jackie Shattack of Alliance; half-sisters, Janet (Patrick) Scarry, and Alice (Terry) Gatts, both of Canton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Williamson, whom she married Aug. 8, 1957 and who passed away March 7, 2015; son, Scott L. Williamson; and daughter, Cindy S. Williamson.
A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Sunday Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior. Pastor Josh Smith will be the officiant. Interment will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050