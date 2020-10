Lois AnnWilliamsonA funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Sunday Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior. Pastor Josh Smith will be the officiant. Interment will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,330-823-1050